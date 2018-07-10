© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Mix: Deafheaven, Tim Hecker, John Grant And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob BoilenCatherine Zhang
Published July 10, 2018 at 10:56 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Deafheaven, Flasher, Wet, John Grant, Tim Hecker
Clockwise from upper left: Deafheaven, Flasher, Wet, John Grant, Tim Hecker

Love is often presented as something easy, a matter of simply following your heart. But in actuality, it's rarely that effortless. Several of this week's songs reflect the sour, absurd, and heartrending aspects of intimacy: Wet, one of Robin's picks, mourns the fact that "love is not enough." Singer-songwriter John Grant muses on its absurdity in his darkly comical "Love Is Magic." The episode's closer, black metal band Deafheaven, communicates their feelings most viscerally with a jarring, gruesome refrain. Deafheaven's new album, the aptly-titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love,is available to stream on our website as part of our First Listen series until its release on July 13.

Also on the program: the classic guitar rock of Montreal singer Michael Rault, the urgent music of D.C. post-punk band Flasher, and the glitchy, atmospheric electronics of Tim Hecker. Plus, a happy National Sugar Cookie Day to Robin Hilton.

