Arts & Culture

Loudon Wainwright III On Mountain Stage

By Adam Harris
Published July 12, 2018 at 9:48 AM CDT
mountain stage

While many singer-songwriters have appeared on Mountain Stage, the show's host and co-founder Larry Groce notes in his "umpteenth" introduction of Loudon Wainwright III, "he is at the top of the heap. He's the best."

With his unmatched wit, wisdom and occasional worry, Wainwright adopts the perspective of a pet pulled apart by divorce ("Man and Dog"), observes the evolution of small-town Appalachia ("Harlan County"), and issues some insight to new parents ("Be Careful There's A Baby In The House").

In a song not heard in the radio broadcast, Wainwright covers "Ever Since The World Ended," by one of his heroes, Mose Allison. He closes with the powerful "The Middle Of the Night," a song about persevering through life's darker moments: "It's not the end of the world, it's just the middle of the night."

Set List

  • "Man and Dog"

  • "Harlan County"

  • "Ever Since The World Ended"

  • "Be Careful There's a Baby in the House"

  • "I Had a Dream"

  • "The Middle of the Night"

    Arts & Culture
    Adam Harris
    Adam is a native of Greenbrier County and graduated from Radford University in 2005 with a degree in Music Business and minor in Media Studies. After completing an internship with Mountain Stage, he was hired as Assistant Producer in October 2005. He became Executive Producer when his predecessor and co-founder Andy Ridenour retired in August 2011.
