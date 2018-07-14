© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Watch ÌFÉ, Delaporte, Femina-X And More, Live At Nuevofest 2018

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published July 14, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

This Sunday, July 15, watch a live stream of Nuevofest 2018, a Latin music festival hosted by Philadelphia's WXPN and AfroTaíno Productions with performances by seven outstanding artists. You can catch all the action here via VuHaus, public radio's music-discovery video platform. More info on the event and each artist can be found at Latinroots.org.

Find an approximate schedule of performances below; all listings are in Eastern time.

Set Times

4:45 p.m. - Delaporte
5:20 p.m. - Elena & Los Fulanos
6:00 p.m. - Femina-X
6:50 p.m. - Dos Santos
7:35 p.m. - Very Be Careful
8:25 p.m. -ÌFÉ
9:15 p.m. - Orquesta Akokán

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
