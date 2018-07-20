Malcolm Holcombe On Mountain Stage

"If you want anything more authentically Appalachian, you're going to have to dig it out of the ground" are the words host Larry Groce himself used to describe Malcolm Holcombe before this appearance on Mountain Stage. This was Holcombe's third visit with us here in West Virginia and, as always, he reminded us why he's known as a legend in the folk music underground.

Hailing from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, Holcombe creates a beautifully rugged sound that you just can't fake.

Most of the tunes here appear on his 2017 release Pretty Little Troubles. Holcombe recently announced that his new album, Come Hell or High Water,will be released Sept. 14 and will feature guest vocals from Iris Dement and Greg Brown. He'll support the record with a 25-city tour that runs through November.

SET LIST:

"Who Carried You "

"Crippled Point O View"

"Yours No More"

"Damn Weeds"

"Pretty Little Troubles"

