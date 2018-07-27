Watch Margo Price And Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Live

Beginning at 12 noon ET on Saturday, July 28, you can watch Margo Price, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Sunflower Bean and more perform during the second day of WXPN's .

The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)

Webcast Schedule: Saturday, July 28, 2018

12:00 P.M. - KATIE FRANK

12:25 P.M. - HURRY

1:00 P.M. - &MORE

1:35 P.M. - NATALIE PRASS

2:20 P.M. - JUPITER & OKWESS

3:05 P.M. - MONDO COZMO

3:55 P.M. - COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

4:45 P.M. - FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE

5:45 P.M. - SUNFLOWER BEAN

6:35 P.M. - MARGO PRICE

