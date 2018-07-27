Watch Margo Price And Femi Kuti & The Positive Force Live
Beginning at 12 noon ET on Saturday, July 28, you can watch Margo Price, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Sunflower Bean and more perform during the second day of WXPN's .
The show will stream live via VuHaus from the Camden Waterfront in Camden N.J., just across the river from Philadelphia. Find the set times below (subject to change.)
Webcast Schedule: Saturday, July 28, 2018
12:00 P.M. - KATIE FRANK
12:25 P.M. - HURRY
1:00 P.M. - &MORE
1:35 P.M. - NATALIE PRASS
2:20 P.M. - JUPITER & OKWESS
3:05 P.M. - MONDO COZMO
3:55 P.M. - COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS
4:45 P.M. - FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE
5:45 P.M. - SUNFLOWER BEAN
6:35 P.M. - MARGO PRICE
Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .