Arts & Culture

Moses Sumney, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Bob Boilen
Published August 2, 2018 at 8:41 AM CDT
Moses Sumney performing at the 2018 Newport Folk Festival
The Newport Folk Festival's nearly 60-year history is permeated with gospel music; though Moses Sumney uses loop pedals and an electric guitar to animate his work, his voice flows deeply in tune with a spirit and conviction that's recognizably tied to that tradition.


Before producing his 2017 album Aromanticism, about living a life without love, Sumney posited a notion to The Fader: "Do I need to go to a doctor, or write an album?" You can hear that self-prescription, his explorations of doubt and loneliness, in this set from the past weekend, as he stood alone on a stage along the harbor of Newport, a powerful reminder of how music heals.

SET LIST:

  • "Quarrel"

  • "Man On The Moon"

  • "Doomed"

  • "Dont Bother Calling"

  • "Indulge Me"

  • "Seeds"

  • "Plastic"

  • "I Heard Love is Blind" (Amy Winehouse)

  • "Rank and File"

    • Advisory: The set contains explicit language

    CREDITS:

    Technical Director:Josh Rogosin; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese ; Recorded & Mixed by Steve Remote ; Mix Engineer: Steve Kolakowsky ; Audio Engineer:Matthew Morgan; Media Wrangler: Ken McGee; Location Recording facilities Provided by Aura-Sonic, Ltd. Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
