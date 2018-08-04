© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Not My Job: Uzo Aduba, Who Plays 'Crazy Eyes,' Gets Quizzed On Private Eyes

Published August 4, 2018 at 5:50 AM CDT
Uzo Aduba attends the 2017 Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit on March 28, 2017 in New York City.

Uzo Aduba has won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series andan Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — but what's really amazing is that she won those awards for the same role in the same show. She plays Suzanne Warren, an inmate better known as "Crazy Eyes" in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.


Since Aduba plays "Crazy Eyes" we've invited her to answer three questions about private eyes.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

