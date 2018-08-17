Stefon Harris On Piano Jazz

Vibraphonist Stefon Harris is one of the most innovative and impressive artists in jazz, blazing new trails on vibraphone and marimba. While much of his music is on the cutting edge, he has a strong sense of tradition and his technical facility knows no bounds.

On this 2002 Piano Jazz, Harris shows off his fresh, clear sound on a number of duets with McPartland, including "Whisper Not," "Blue Monk," and "Bemsha Swing." McPartland solos on her own "Twilight World."

Originally broadcast Spring 2002.

Set List

"Whisper Not" (Golsen)

"Blue Monk" (Monk)

"I Don't Know What Love Is" (Raye, DePaul)

"Twilight World" (McPartland)

"There Is No Greater Love" (Jones, Symes)

"Bemsha Swing" (Monk, Best)

"Free Piece" (McPartland, Harris)

"Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise" (Hammerstein, Romberg)

"Blues in the Closet" (Pettiford)

