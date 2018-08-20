© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Have You Left The Catholic Church?

By Amita Kelly
Published August 20, 2018 at 6:49 PM CDT
Father Kris Stubna walks to the sanctuary following a mass at St. Paul Cathedral, the mother church of the Pittsburgh Diocese, last week.
Updated Oct. 21, 2019

Pennsylvania Catholics are responding to last week's damning grand jury report on clergy sex abuse. Some priests addressed the report head on or read statements at Mass. Some parishioners who are standing by the priests maintain their faith in the Catholic Church. But many are grappling with what the abuse scandal means for their own faith and trust in the church.

NPR and our Pennsylvania member stations want to hear from you. Have you stopped going to Mass as often, left your church or left the Catholic faith entirely because of these revelations or ones that were previously reported?

Please fill out the form below, and someone may follow up with you.

This form was closed on Oct. 21, 2019.

