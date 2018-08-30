© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Gene Harris On Piano Jazz

Published August 30, 2018 at 12:36 PM CDT
Gene Harris.

Pianist Gene Harris (1933 – 2000) was an integral part of the well-known group The Three Sounds trio, with bassist Andy Simpkins and drummer Bill Dowdy. After a brief hiatus in the 1970s, Harris teamed up with bassist Ray Brown to form a new group and also made his way as a solo act. An accomplished leader and sideman, Harris played with such greats as Aretha Franklin, Lou Rawls and B.B. King.

On this 1988 Piano Jazz episode, Harris opens with a slow and easy "Black and Blue," then Marian McPartland joins him on "Bag's Groove."

Originally broadcast Fall of 1988.

Set List

  • "Black and Blue" (Styne, Kahn, Waller )

  • "Georgia On My Mind" (Gorrell, Carmichael)

  • "Rose Room" (Hickman, Williams)

  • "Try a Little Tenderness" (Campbell, Connelly, Woods)

  • "Idaho" (Stone)

  • "Someone To Watch Over Me" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

  • "Lady Be Good" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

  • "At Last" (Warren, Gordon)

  • "Bag's Groove" (Jackson)

