© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Watch A Live Webcast Of The 2018 Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 11, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues and folk as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

Surrounded by live streamed performances on the Day Stage from The Local in Nashville, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, NPR Music and World Cafe will webcast the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony live from the Ryman Auditorium.

Hosted by The Milk Carton Kids, Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, there will be performances and appearances by k.d. lang, Buddy Guy, Irma Thomas, Rosanne Cash, John Prine, Robert Earl Keen, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, I'm With Her, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Mary Gauthier, Anderson East, Lilly Hiatt, Tyler Childers and Courtney Marie Andrews. An all-star band, under the musical direction of Buddy Miller will back up the performers including Don Was, Jerry Pentecost, Joe Pisapia, Ian Fitchuk, Lillie Mae, Josh Grange, Jim Hoke and the incredible McCrary Sisters.

Watch the entire show in the player on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren