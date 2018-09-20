© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch A 7-Year-Old Bassist Play Along With Mac Miller

By Bob Boilen
Published September 20, 2018 at 11:44 AM CDT
Aron Hodek performs "What's the Use?" alongside Thundercat's Tiny Desk concert with Mac Miller.
What were you doing when you were 7 years old?

Likely nothing as astonishing as Aron Hodek. According to his Instagram account (aronthebassist), this child from Slovakia loves watching Tiny Desk videos and playing along with them. Here, he accompanies Mac Miller's Tiny Desk concert — and, in particular, Thundercat's bass line (look out Thundercat) in "What's the Use?" Aron's cadence and groove were pretty damn remarkable and put a huge smile on my face.

When he was 6, Aron posted a video performing along with the Common Tiny Desk we'd filmed at the White House. In fact, it was Common's Instagram that alerted me to Aron.

So a big hello from the Tiny Desk to Aron Hodek! We love you and thank you for the smile. In the words of Mac Miller himself, "You can love it — it just freaks me out."

