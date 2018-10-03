Watch Dermot Kennedy Perform An Acoustic Set Live In The Studio

A native of Rathcoole, Ireland (just outside Dublin), singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy began writing songs in his teens. The 2018 NPR Slingshot artist stopped by WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio on a blazing hot August afternoon to perform a powerfully intimate set featuring two songs on guitar and two on piano.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson recently wrote that Kennedy has "a voice built to fill stadiums." The moment Dermot began to sing, we were left with the same jaw-dropping feeling. It's clear Dermot is well on his way to doing some pretty special things in music.

SET LIST:

"A Closeness"

"For Island Fires and Family"

"An Evening I Will Not Forget"

"Moments Passed"

