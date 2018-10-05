© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

HAERTS On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published October 5, 2018 at 10:54 AM CDT

More often than not, when you hear songs that ring out with the urgency and complexity of being in a relationship at a difficult time, you're hearing just one side of the story; what passion and loss and doubt and loneliness and lust feels like from just the side of the person making the music.

But today on the show, we have the band HAERTS, a married couple Nini Fabi and Ben Gebert, who started dating when they were 15 in Germany. They recently went through a really trying time when their future was uncertain both professionally — they had been dropped from their record label — and personally — they were working through some major relationship issues. So Nini and Benny went to a house in upstate New York to try and figure it all out. They brought some instruments and recording gear, and came out together with a new album called New Compassion,out today. Listening to it feels like you're hearing a couple work through their relationship from both sides in real time. In a way, you are

Nini and Ben start us off with a live performance of the song "Matter," from New Compassion. Hear that and more from this session in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger