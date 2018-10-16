© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Mix: Sharon Van Etten, SOAK, Miya Folick & More

By Bob Boilen,
Robin Hilton
Published October 16, 2018 at 7:41 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Van Etten, Miya Folick, SOAK, J.S. Ondara
Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Van Etten, Miya Folick, SOAK, J.S. Ondara

This week's episode of All Songs Considered sees NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton reunited to pop some popcorn and reflect on the years they've spent on and off the show. A driving single with a pulsing beat stretches Sharon Van Etten's voice to new heights, while J.S. Ondara's debut takes a fresh look at the American dream and the classic rock that inspired his move from Nairobi to Minnesota.

Also on the show: Miya Folick delivers a heart-wrenching apology, Berlin-based composer Tom Adams spins our darkest fears into atmospheric music, and SOAK builds a pop song around a blissful confession. But first, we take a moment to remember Robin's dad, who passed away last week, with a few words from John Denver.

Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
