Arts & Culture

Mountain Man On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published October 25, 2018 at 11:57 AM CDT
Mountain Man
Mountain Man

Something truly magical happens when Amelia Meath (from Sylvan Esso), Molly Erin Sarlé and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig are in the same room, huddled around the same mic, breathing and harmonizing together.

The three met more than a decade ago at Bennington College, and put out their debut album as Mountain Man back in 2010. We fell in love with it and have waited patiently eight years since then for the trio to get together for a new record. Mercifully, they've released Magic Ship.

Listen in the player as Amelia, Molly and Alex perform live and share the story of the cross-country friendship road trip that led to Mountain Man's new album.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
