Pittsburghers Of All Faiths Gathered To Remember Those Killed In Synagogue Shooting

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Pittsburghers of all faiths gathered to remember the dead last night at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall. The first speaker was Jeff Finkelstein, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

JEFF FINKELSTEIN: The traditional Jewish way to respond to news about the death of an individual is to say blessed is the judge of truth or, in Hebrew, baruch dayan ha-emet. And when 11 people are slaughtered, we say it 11 times. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet. Baruch dayan ha-emet.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Thousands of people attended the vigil. They filled the hall. Crowds outside listened on speakers. Faith leaders from across the region spoke, including Liddy Barlow, pastor for the United Church of Christ.

LIDDY BARLOW: First, to the Jewish community, when violence came to Christian sanctuaries at Mother Emanuel in Charleston, at Sutherland Springs in Texas, you stood with us. And today, with our whole hearts, we stand with you. We will cry with you. We will resist anti-Semitism and all hatred with you. And we will work with you to end violence. We will do that because you are our neighbors but more because you are our friends and, still more, because you are our family. We love you, and we are so sorry.

SHAPIRO: That's Pastor Liddy Barlow speaking last night at an interfaith vigil in Pittsburgh.

(SOUNDBITE OF DUSTIN O'HALLORAN'S "AN ENDING, A BEGINNING")