Arts & Culture

'I Love Men Very Much, But...': Rosanne Cash On Telling Women's Stories

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published November 2, 2018 at 12:56 PM CDT
Rosanne Cash
Rosanne Cash

When she recently accepted the Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award, Rosanne Cash called artists and musicians "the premier service industry for the heart and soul." Throughout Cash's discography and especially on her new album, it's clear Cash takes that service seriously.

On She Remembers Everything, Cash explores rage, regret, long term love, feminism and memory in ways that are detailed enough to feel like they're coming from her core — and generous enough to let us hear our own hearts and souls in the sounds. In our conversation, Cash explains the urgent need she felt to tell female stories on this album and how her 20 years of gun control activism informed a song called "8 Gods of Harlem," featuring Kris Kristofferson and Elvis Costello. Cash also reflects on the fact that the first ever recipient of the Spirit of Americana Free Speech Award back in 2002 was her late father, Johnny Cash. Listen in the player above.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
