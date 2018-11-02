© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published November 2, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Spanish singer Roslaía's <em>El Mal Querer </em>is on our short list of the best albums out on Nov. 2.
This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes a collection of outtakes and rarities from Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks period, the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, the prepared piano of Kelly Moran, fuzz-pop from Stove and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined for this week's New Music Friday by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  • Rosalía: El Mal Querer
    Featured Song: "Que No Salga La Luna"

  • Bob Dylan: More Blood, More Tracks
    Featured Song: "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go"

  • Marianne Faithful: Negative Capability
    Featured song: "In My Own Particular Way"

  • Pistol Annies: Interstate Gospel
    Featured Song: "Stop Drop And Roll One"

  • Rosanne Cash: She Remembers Everything
    Featured Song: "Rabbit Hole"

  • Stove: 's Favorite Friend
    Featured Song: "Mosquiter"

  • Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet
    Featured Song: "Helix"

  • Doug Paisley: Starter Home
    Featured Song: "Starter Home"

    • Other notable releases for Nov. 2: Vince Staples: FM!;Tenacious D: Post-Apocalypto; Dead Can Dance: Dionysus; Molly Nilsson: Twenty Twenty; Gabby's World: Beast On Beast; Bill Ryder-Jones: Yawn; Rodney Crowell: Christmas Everywhere; JD McPherson: Socks; Sun Kil Moon: This Is My Dinner

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
