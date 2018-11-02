New Music Friday For Nov. 2: 8 Albums You Need To Hear Now

This week's sprint through the best new albums, out on Nov. 2, includes a collection of outtakes and rarities from Bob Dylan's Blood On The Tracks period, the Flamenco-pop of Rosalía, profoundly moving reflections from Marianne Faithful, the prepared piano of Kelly Moran, fuzz-pop from Stove and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined for this week's New Music Friday by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich and Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

Rosalía: El Mal Querer

Featured Song: "Que No Salga La Luna"

Bob Dylan: More Blood, More Tracks

Featured Song: "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go"

Marianne Faithful: Negative Capability

Featured song: "In My Own Particular Way"

Pistol Annies: Interstate Gospel

Featured Song: "Stop Drop And Roll One"

Rosanne Cash: She Remembers Everything

Featured Song: "Rabbit Hole"

Stove: 's Favorite Friend

Featured Song: "Mosquiter"

Kelly Moran: Ultraviolet

Featured Song: "Helix"

Doug Paisley: Starter Home

Featured Song: "Starter Home"

Other notable releases for Nov. 2: Vince Staples: FM!;Tenacious D: Post-Apocalypto; Dead Can Dance: Dionysus; Molly Nilsson: Twenty Twenty; Gabby's World: Beast On Beast; Bill Ryder-Jones: Yawn; Rodney Crowell: Christmas Everywhere; JD McPherson: Socks; Sun Kil Moon: This Is My Dinner

