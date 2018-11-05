Will Playing Music Help Cheese Become More Flavorful?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A cheesemaker in Switzerland is trying to figure out if music can add flavorful notes to his product, specifically the Emmenthal cheese made famous there. Beat Wampfler is his name, and he situates speakers near each big round of cheese and plays anything from Mozart to Led Zeppelin or A Tribe Called Quest. According to AFP, he won't know if the music affects the taste until spring, when the cheese is ripe, but he's pinned his hopes on the hip-hop cheese to taste best. We all need something to believe in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.