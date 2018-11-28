Arthur Buck On World Cafe

Watching Joseph Arthur and Peter Buck of R.E.M. onstage together as Arthur Buck shows an obvious dynamic in energy. Arthur's a firecracker; a ball of energy. He sings with all his heart and his body. For three minutes and thirty seconds, Arthur explores the stage while shouting out to the heavens.

Meanwhile, Buck barely flinched. It's some of the finest economy of movement I've ever seen, iconic guitarist or otherwise. A flick of the wrist — his fingers move two inches — and a power chord emerges that sounds like it was drop kicked out of the amp. Different techniques, but the same results — a mesmerizing performance.

After knowing each other for decades the guitarist for R.E.M. (and countless others) and the notable singer-songwriter had a chance encounter in Mexico. It led to them recording an album and touring in support of it. And from the sound of it, they're just getting started. Let us get started with a live performance taped in front of a studio audience on World Café.

