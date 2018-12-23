© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Stream Bad Bunny's Surprise Album, 'X 100PRE,' A Gift For Noche Buena

By Felix Contreras
Published December 23, 2018 at 10:30 PM CST
We're calling it now: 2019 will be the Year of the Bunny.
It's hard to believe that the young, massively popular Bad Bunny would be nervous about putting out music. That's what the Latin trap star tells Alt.Latinoin a forthcoming Spanish-language interview, where he shares his own thoughts about his debut album and a meteoric ride to the top of Latin charts. X 100PRE was surprise-released just before midnight on December 24.

It caps a year that saw multiple high profile collaborations (Cardi B, Drake, to name a couple) as well as a powerful performance during the Latin Grammy's in November.

We knows there's still a few days left of this year, but it's not hard to predict that 2019 will be the Year of the Bunny.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
