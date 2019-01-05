© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Bob Boilen
Published January 5, 2019 at 7:02 AM CST
Jen Cloher, Newport Folk Fest

Jen Cloher came to the Harbor Stage at Newport with a fervor matched only by her volume. Her band gets some of that credit, with Jen's wife, Courtney Barnett, on electric guitar and Bones Sloane from Courtney's band on bass. Many of the songs come from Cloher's self-titled album from 2017, including the reaffirming "Strong Woman," which speaks to the struggles of defining herself as more Jon then Jen, that she would rather "kiss girls and make some noise."

SET LIST:

  • "Regional Echo"

  • "Forgot Myself"

  • "David Bowie Eyes"

  • "Sensory Memory"

  • "Shoegazers"

  • "Toothless Tiger"

  • "Analysis Paralysis"

  • "Fear Is Like A Forest"

  • "Strong Woman"

    Arts & Culture
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen