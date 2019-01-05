Jen Cloher, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

Jen Cloher came to the Harbor Stage at Newport with a fervor matched only by her volume. Her band gets some of that credit, with Jen's wife, Courtney Barnett, on electric guitar and Bones Sloane from Courtney's band on bass. Many of the songs come from Cloher's self-titled album from 2017, including the reaffirming "Strong Woman," which speaks to the struggles of defining herself as more Jon then Jen, that she would rather "kiss girls and make some noise."

SET LIST:

"Regional Echo"

"Forgot Myself"

"David Bowie Eyes"

"Sensory Memory"

"Shoegazers"

"Toothless Tiger"

"Analysis Paralysis"

"Fear Is Like A Forest"

"Strong Woman"

