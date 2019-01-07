© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Lawrence On World Cafe

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published January 7, 2019 at 11:16 AM CST

The band Lawrence is led by two siblings, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. The New York City-raised pair started the band, now an eight-piece group, with a love of pop and soul music. They've had artistic talents for a while: Elder brother Clyde scored his first songwriting credit at the age of 6 for the movie Miss Congenialityand Gracie's pursuing an acting career. You can find her on the CBS All Access show One Dollar as a series regular alongside Sturgill Simpson and Leslie Odom Jr.

But don't get it twisted, this band is the sibling's passion and love. On the group's latest record, Living Room, Clyde and Gracie welcome new listeners and old fans into theirs, with the sounds of their childhood expressed through modern-day sounds. We get started with a live version of the band's first single, "Probably Up." Hear the complete session in the player.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
