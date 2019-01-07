Lawrence On World Cafe

The band Lawrence is led by two siblings, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence. The New York City-raised pair started the band, now an eight-piece group, with a love of pop and soul music. They've had artistic talents for a while: Elder brother Clyde scored his first songwriting credit at the age of 6 for the movie Miss Congenialityand Gracie's pursuing an acting career. You can find her on the CBS All Access show One Dollar as a series regular alongside Sturgill Simpson and Leslie Odom Jr.

But don't get it twisted, this band is the sibling's passion and love. On the group's latest record, Living Room, Clyde and Gracie welcome new listeners and old fans into theirs, with the sounds of their childhood expressed through modern-day sounds. We get started with a live version of the band's first single, "Probably Up." Hear the complete session in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.