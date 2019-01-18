AJ Jacobs: How Can We Thank Those We Take for Granted?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeApproaching with Kindness.

How many people helped make your morning coffee? AJ Jacobs set out to thank them all, from the farmer to the barista and everyone in between — and discovered the list was much longer than he thought.

AJ Jacobs is the author of four New York Times bestsellers. His most recent book is Thanks A Thousand: A Gratitude Journey.

He is also the editor at large at Esquire magazine, an NPR commentator, and a columnist for Mental Floss.

Jacobs' works chronicle his self-experiments, which have involved taking a vow of total honesty, following the Bible literally for a year, and reading the entire Encyclopedia Britannica.

