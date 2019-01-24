© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Brexit Box Helps Britons Prepare For The Worst

Published January 24, 2019 at 6:30 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A company is helping Britain prepare for the worst, selling a Brexit Box - food rations for 30 days in case Brexit causes chaos. The meals are described as British favorites - chicken tikka, chili con carne, macaroni and cheese, chicken fajitas. Yes, Britain's voted against foreign influence. And if they are alone at last, they will eat foods associated with India, Italy and Mexico. Apparently, 30 days of bangers and mash will not do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

