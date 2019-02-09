© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: We Quiz Georgia Politician Stacey Abrams On Bromances

Published February 9, 2019 at 10:01 AM CST
Stacey Abrams participates in a debate on May 20, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga.

We taped the show in Savannah, Ga., this week, and invited Georgia politician Stacey Abrams to play our quiz. Abrams is the former minority leader of the Georgia General Assembly and she narrowly lost the state's gubernatorial election in 2018. On Tuesday night, Abrams delivered the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address.

When Abrams isn't busy doing things like delivering national speeches and running for office, she's also a romance writer — under the pen name Selena Montgomery. So we've decided to quiz her on bromance, the love that dare not speak its name, but rather, shouts it at frat parties.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture