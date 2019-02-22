© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out Feb. 22

By Robin Hilton,
Stephen ThompsonRodney Carmichael
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:00 AM CST
Atlanta rapper Gunna's new album <em>Drip Or Drown 2 </em>is on our short list for the best albums out on Feb. 22.
Our picks for the best albums out this week include an epic treatise on Americanism from Gary Clark Jr., the delicate and beautiful sounds of Julia Jacklin, Atlanta rapper Gunna, a gorgeous study in the healing powers of restraint from Lowland Hum, and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Rodney Carmichael and Stephen Thompson as they share their top picks for Feb. 22.

Featured Albums

  • Gary Clark Jr., This Land
    Featured Song: "Gotta Get Into Something"

  • Adia Victoria, Silences
    Featured Song: "Clean"

  • And The Kids, When This Life Is Over
    Featured Song: "Champagne Ladies"

  • Bayonne, Drastic Measures
    Featured Song: "Uncertainly Deranged"

  • Gunna, Drip Or Drown 2
    Featured Song: "Who You Foolin'"

  • Higher Brothers, Five Stars
    Featured Song: "Open It Up"

  • Julia Jacklin, Crushing
    Featured Song: "Pressure To Party"

    • Other Notable Albums Out Feb. 22:The Claypool Lennon Delirium, South of Reality;Half Japanese, Invincible; James Yorkston, The Route to the Harmonium; Kehlani, While We Wait; Lily & Madeleine, Canterbury Girls; Nakhane, You Will Not Die; Our Native Daughters, Songs of Our Native Daughters;Telekinesis, Effluxion;Yola, Walk Through Fire.

