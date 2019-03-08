Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform 'The Guitar Man' Live In The Studio

To celebrate the release of his third studio album, Gary Clark Jr. performed music from This Land live on KCRW. A lot has changed in Gary's personal life and political outlook since his last album in 2015 — including marriage, two kids and two presidents — all of which has clearly informed this latest release and makes it his most intimate to date. Watch his outstanding live version of "The Guitar Man."

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .