Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform 'The Guitar Man' Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Aaron Byrd
Published March 8, 2019 at 1:48 PM CST

To celebrate the release of his third studio album, Gary Clark Jr. performed music from This Land live on KCRW. A lot has changed in Gary's personal life and political outlook since his last album in 2015 — including marriage, two kids and two presidents — all of which has clearly informed this latest release and makes it his most intimate to date. Watch his outstanding live version of "The Guitar Man."

