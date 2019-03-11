© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Jealous of the Birds Uses A Love Of Language To Craft Songs With Great Effect

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published March 11, 2019 at 12:45 PM CDT
Jealous of the Birds
Jealous of the Birds

It's one thing to meet someone who's talented, but it's a trip to meet someone like Northern Ireland's Naomi Hamilton, who makes music (and art) as Jealous of the Birds. Naomi has a knack for slicing up genres and making music that sounds homemade and tiny, but also explosive and bombastic. She studied English and creative writing at Queens University Belfast and uses her love of language to great effect when crafting songs for the band. In addition to her work musically, she's a painter, visual artist and, wait for it, a podcast host.

On the heels of her latest EP, Wisdom Teeth, Naomi's in Texas this week to play SXSW with four different gigs. But you don't have to stand in line for three hours, have a super-platinum music badge or be a BBQ caterer to hear Jealous of the Birds live. You can enjoy this session with Naomi and her band now, recorded in Belfast earlier this year. Hear it in the player.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
