Arts & Culture

Alt.Latino Food Truck Chats: Musicians Tell Their Own Stories At SXSW 2019

By Felix Contreras,
Marisa Arbona-RuizCatalina Maria Johnson
Published March 22, 2019 at 11:38 AM CDT
Alih Jey was one of the artists interviewed on <em>Alt.Latino</em> at this year's SXSW.
We tried something new this year at the annual SXSW Music Festival. We tracked down a bunch of Latin musicians, put a microphone in front of them wherever we find them and then ask them about their music.

To do this, I needed help so I called in Alt.Latino contributors Marisa Arbona Ruiz and Catalina Maria Johnson.

As expected, we got some very personal responses and observations. It's easy to open up over breakfast tacos as Silvina Moreno did. And check out how the Spanish guitarist (and Austin 100 artist) known as Twanguero got philosophical about his beloved guitar. Ximena Sariñana had no problems talking about motherhood while she held her ten-month-old daughter outside of a barbecue truck/restaurant.

Who doesn't enjoy a nice, free flowing conversation? We think you will when you listen in on these field interviews from SXSW 2019. -- Felix Contreras

You can hear the songs from this week's episode in their entirety on theSpotify playlistbelow.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
Marisa Arbona-Ruiz
Catalina Maria Johnson
