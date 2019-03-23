Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Aidy Bryant On '80s Brians

Aidy Bryant may be too young to remember, but back in the 1980s, there were a lotof Brians. So we'll ask her three questions — about musician Brian Eno, director Brian De Palma and Brian Johnson of AC/DC — and see how she does.

Bryant got her start doing sketch comedy at The Second City and iO in Chicago, and then headed to New York for Saturday Night Live.She now stars in the Hulu comedy Shrill.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.