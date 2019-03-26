New Mix: The Comet Is Coming, Radiator Hospital, Lee Perry, More

Joining me on this edition of All Songs Considered is NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna, Marissa Lorusso and Joshua Bote for some sips of Rosé, bites of cupcakes and sweet music. Today's sounds include the legendary dub master and reggae king Lee "Scratch" Perry. At 83-years of age, he's just made a brilliant new record with another legendary producer, Adrian Sherwood. Both artists are the reason that punk and reggae became so intertwined in the 1980s.

We also hear music from a lot of unknown creators, including The Comet is Coming, a trio of Londoner's making astonishing music that blends jazz and electronics in thrilling new ways; Jesse Mac Cormack, an artist whose sounds are richly textured and hypnotic; Radiator Hospital's music for daydreaming; and Cate Le Bon is back with a thrilling new album.

And before we go, those cupcakes and that Rosé is for Joshua Bote, a former All Songs Considered intern who has been filling in for Lars Gotrich the past three months. Josh has been inspiring us all with his fresh musical choices, which today includes the sounds of Mormor. We'll miss you, Josh! -- Bob Boilen

