Anna Tivel's Songs Are Mini Movies With Unlikely Stars

On her wonderful new album The Question, Anna Tivel zooms in on the kinds of people who don't usually get the red carpet treatment and makes them the stars of her songs. From the janitor sweeping up garbage at the theater late at night to a mother experiencing homelessness, Tivel's characters are so vivid and nuanced that each song could sustain its own feature film. By the end of any given tune, you care deeply about the subject and the singer.

Tivel is based in Portland, Ore. where she works with the local independent Fluff & Gravy Records. She shares why she's so attracted to telling small stories, and how she's built beds and homes in vans and trailers to allow her the solitude and frugality an artist's life often requires. Tivel also stuns with solo performances on acoustic guitar. Hear it all in the player.

