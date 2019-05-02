© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Better Oblivion Community Center, A Project Built On Mutual Fandom

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 2, 2019 at 11:49 AM CDT
Better Oblivion Community Center
What could be better than a new project built on the mutual fandom and friendship of two of our World Cafe favorites? Phoebe Bridgers grew up as a fan of Conor Oberst's band Bright Eyes, while Oberst became an instant fan of Bridgers when they played a show together a few years ago in LA. Now, the two musicians have made an album as Better Oblivion Community Center.

Bridgers and Oberst drop by to talk about writing songs, touring together and the cryptic (and kinda culty) campaign they used to tease this collaboration. They also share the story behind their appearance at XPoNential Music Festival a few years ago, which is put on by World Cafe's home station, WXPN. That performance marked the first time we saw Bridgers and Oberst on stage together and involved a very rock and roll arrival by emergency helicopter. Hear the conversation and live performances by Better Oblivion Community Center in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
