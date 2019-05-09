The Future Of The Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran partially withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action — the Iran nuclear deal it made with the United States and five other nations.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the move during a televised address on Wednesday.

Here’s more from NPR:

Iran’s president says increased uranium enrichment will begin in 60 days if world powers don’t shield it from U.S. sanctions, under the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement. The move is a signal to the world that Tehran is losing patience with U.S. efforts to punish Iran economically.

The news comes exactly one year after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it “a horrible one-sided deal.” In August, the Trump administration restored some of the sanctions that were lifted as part of the deal.

These comments follow the White House’s move to send a Navy carrier task force to the region, among other decisions on both sides that have escalated tensions.

One of President Donald Trump’s major campaign promises was to renegotiate the deal, which curtailed Iran’s nuclear weapons capability in exchange for lifting tough economic sanctions.

What are the consequences of a collapsed deal? How are other world powers reacting?

We talk about all that and more.

GUESTS

Robin Wright, Analyst and fellow, Woodrow Wilson International Center; author of “Rock the Casbah: Rage and Rebellion Across the Islamic World”; contributing writer to The New Yorker;

@wrightr

