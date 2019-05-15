Karen O And Danger Mouse Unlock A New Creative Universe

Karen O is a punk rock icon known for snarling, searing live shows as lead singer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Danger Mouse is a mastermind producer and one half of Broken Bells, who's worked with The Black Keys, Beck, Gorillaz, Adele and more.

On their debut collaboration, Lux Prima, Karen O and Danger Mouse have managed to unlock a new creative universe that's inviting, thrilling and entirely distinct from the unique voices each of them is known for in their own careers. Karen O and Danger Mouse perform live songs from Lux Prima,backed by LA's AMO AMO. They also reflect on what made working together a success, including their near-immediate ability to be honest with each other in studio sessions and their pledge to make every part of the process feel special. Hear it all in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.