Karen O And Danger Mouse Unlock A New Creative Universe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published May 15, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT
Danger Mouse (left) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O (right)

Karen O is a punk rock icon known for snarling, searing live shows as lead singer of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Danger Mouse is a mastermind producer and one half of Broken Bells, who's worked with The Black Keys, Beck, Gorillaz, Adele and more.

On their debut collaboration, Lux Prima, Karen O and Danger Mouse have managed to unlock a new creative universe that's inviting, thrilling and entirely distinct from the unique voices each of them is known for in their own careers. Karen O and Danger Mouse perform live songs from Lux Prima,backed by LA's AMO AMO. They also reflect on what made working together a success, including their near-immediate ability to be honest with each other in studio sessions and their pledge to make every part of the process feel special. Hear it all in the player.

