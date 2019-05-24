Leticia Gasca: What Can We Discover When We Talk Openly About Our Failures?

Part 1 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSetbacks.

After her business failed, Leticia Gasca didn't talk about it for seven years. But once she finally shared the story with her friends, she realized failure is far more common than she thought.

Leticia Gasca is co-founder of the movement F***up Nights and executive director of the Failure Institute, a think tank devoted to studying business failure. She is also the co-founder of the Global Initiative for Skills Portability, a think tank focused on the future of education.

She has been recognized as a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, where she was designated as co-chair of the Education and Employment Steering Committee. She also leads the project "Shaping the Future of Work," a global initiative to understand the perspectives of young people around the future of jobs.

Gasca is also author of the book Surviving Failure, and a columnist at several newspapers and magazines.

