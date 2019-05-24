© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The O'Jays Want The World To Catch Up To The Love Train

Published May 24, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT

With huge hits like "Love Train" and "Back Stabbers," the formidable band The O'Jays brought the sound of Philadelphia soul to the airwaves back in the early '70s, along with messages of love and unity.

Original founding members Eddie Levert and Walter Williams, along with band member Eric Nolan Grant and some pretty amazing musicians came in to treat us to a couple classic hits and some new songs from the group's latest album, The Last Word. It came out in April and, as the title implies, they've said it will be the last O'Jays studio album.

I talked to Levert and Williams about making hits with the legendary Philadelphia production team Gamble and Huff and how they went from childhood friends to bandmates. They shared why we still need to hear the message of "Love Train" in 2019, and showed off their incredible sense of humor that's been one of the keys to their success and longevity.

