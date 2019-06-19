© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Marissa Nadler Lends Out Her Trademark Haunting Vocals

Published June 19, 2019 at 12:55 PM CDT
Marissa Nadler performing live at WXPN's Free At Noon Concert - recorded live for World Cafe.
Boston-based singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler has been making old school country with a twist since 2004, but that twist has turned in many directions since then. It's led to her lending those trademark "haunting vocals" to metal bands, recording several albums of covers and opening up for Swedish hard rock band Ghost.

In this session, Nadler talks about why she's a fan of harmonizing with women (her latest record For My Crimesfeatures vocals from Angel Olsen, Kristin Kontrol and Sharon Van Etten, among others), becoming more involved with producing and what it was like to play to a bunch of metal fans.

But first, we get started with a performance of "For My Crimes." Listen in the player.

