Not My Job: We Quiz Novelist Jennifer Weiner On TripAdvisor Whiners

We recorded the show in Philadelphia this week, and invited Philly resident Jennifer Weiner to play our quiz. In 2001, Weiner published a novel called Good in Bed, about a Jewish journalist struggling to balance career and a personal life. Despite its science fiction like premise, it became a bestseller, as did many of her other novels. Her new book is called Mrs. Everything.

We've invited Weiner to play a game called "Weiner, meet a Whiner." Three questions about negative reviews found on TripAdvisor ... written by host Peter Sagal's father, Matthew Sagal. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.