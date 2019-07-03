© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

America, The Playlist

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published July 3, 2019 at 8:00 AM CDT
Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" before a sellout crowd in 1985.
Bruce Springsteen belts out his hit song "Born in the USA" before a sellout crowd in 1985.

Happy July Fourth from all of us here at World Cafe! In honor of the holiday, we pulled together an all American-made Independence Day playlist. It includes a handful of literal July Fourth classics by Bruce Springsteen, Aimee Mann, X, James Taylor, and Galaxie 500. There are also songs with references to America like the original cast recording of "America" from West Side Story, Jimi Hendrix's version of "The Star Spangled Banner" and Ray Charles' majestic version of "America, The Beautiful."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .

Arts & Culture
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren