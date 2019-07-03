America, The Playlist

Happy July Fourth from all of us here at World Cafe! In honor of the holiday, we pulled together an all American-made Independence Day playlist. It includes a handful of literal July Fourth classics by Bruce Springsteen, Aimee Mann, X, James Taylor, and Galaxie 500. There are also songs with references to America like the original cast recording of "America" from West Side Story, Jimi Hendrix's version of "The Star Spangled Banner" and Ray Charles' majestic version of "America, The Beautiful."

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit .