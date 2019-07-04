© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

A Deeper Listen To Anthems Of All Kinds

By Felix Contreras
Published July 4, 2019 at 1:48 PM CDT
Members of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indian tribe. A song about about this tradition is part of NPR's <em>American Anthem</em> series.
Members of the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indian tribe. A song about about this tradition is part of NPR's <em>American Anthem</em> series.

Sometimes a song is more than a song. As NPR's year long series American Anthem points out, anthems do not have to mean patriotic songs about specific nations.

Earlier this year, Alt.Latino featured anthems connected to Latin music or history. Before the series closes later this summer, we present another batch of songs that qualify as anthemic to one group of people or another. Similar themes runs through each of these stories: these songs unite us, these songs have the power to say what we feel, even when we can't say them ourselves.

Sometimes we just have to let the music speak for us.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras