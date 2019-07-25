© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Is Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram The Future Of Blues Music?

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Bruce Warren
Published July 25, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT

Nobody can see the future. People can get really good at guessing, sure, but to predict what's going to happen next is hard. So it's tough when a magazine like Rolling Stone calls you the "future of blues music." Thankfully, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has absolutely the right mentality for a moniker like that, mainly because he doesn't pay it much mind.

Ingram is an absolute beast of a guitar player. He's impressed a lot of different people over the years, including Buddy Guy, who appears on his debut album, Kingfish. Having co-signs from folks like Bootsy Collins and Dave Grohl doesn't hurt either. Ingram's down to earth, warm and the type of guy with whom you'd want to trade music stories.

Our session start with a live performance of a song from Kingfish, "Outside Of This Town." Hear it all in the audio player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
See stories by Bruce Warren