Arts & Culture

Camp Cope Sings It Like They See It

By Talia Schlanger
Published July 26, 2019 at 11:29 AM CDT

The three members of Australian band Camp Cope have fearlessly called out sexism in the music industry and they've led campaigns to make music festivals and shows safer, more inclusive spaces. The band's song "The Face of God" deals with sexual assault in a direct way and addresses a central question: Why do we let good musicians get away with bad behavior?'

Camp Cope performs that song and lead singer Georgia "Maq" McDonald explains why she's sick of talking about it. Drummer Sarah Thompson, a.k.a. "Thomo," shares the unique predicaments she's found herself in as both a band member and the band's manager. And bassist Kelly-Dawn "Kelso" Hellmrich describes her unusual and very cool approach to following vocals rather than drums for her basslines. Hear the entire session in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
