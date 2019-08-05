© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The World Of Bessie Smith: A Turning The Tables Playlist

By Rita Houston
Published August 5, 2019 at 9:12 AM CDT
Blues singer Bessie Smith poses for a portrait circa 1925 in New York City.
There's a world of music you enter when you open the Bessie Smith door. A fierce, independent artist before those labels were so commonly applied, she was a huge talent in her day and her ongoing impact is undisputed. This playlist showcases some of Smith's best songs, as well as songs from the musical world she moved through and helped to create, including her influences (like her mentor Ma Rainey) and her inheritors (like Janis Joplin, who once said, "Bessie made me want to sing").

Stream:Spotify,Apple Music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rita Houston
