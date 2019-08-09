© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums For August 9

By Lyndsey McKenna,
Sidney MaddenStephen Thompson
Published August 9, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Regrettes' new album is titled <em>How Do You Love?</em>
The Regrettes' new album is titled <em>How Do You Love?</em>

(NOTE: This week's episode was recorded before Bon Iver announced the digital release, three weeks ahead of schedule, of its lovely new albumi,i.)

We're about to hit fall's back-to-school onslaught of music releases, but even in early August, it's hard to keep up with all the great new stuff. The Regrettes' Lydia Night presides over a potent concept album in How Do You Love?; half•alive throws us a slick slice of summertime fun on No, Not Yet; Fionn Regan gives us a meditative balm with Cala; and Murs and 9th Wonder let us relive high-school English with The Illiad Is Dead and the Odyssey Is Over. Rounding out this week's list are Marika Hackman's delightfully candid Any Human Friend, Ra Ra Riot's guitar-pop return Superbloom and WHY?'s a-okay AOKOHIO. NPR Music's Lyndsey McKenna and Sidney Madden join Stephen Thompson as they discuss the best new albums out August 9.

Featured Albums:

  • The Regrettes: How Do You Love?
    Featured Song: "More Than a Month"

  • half•alive: Now, Not Yet
    Featured Song: "Maybe"

  • Fionn Regan: Cala
    Featured Song: "Collar of Fur"

  • Murs & 9th Wonder: The Iliad Is Dead and the Odyssey Is Over
    Featured Song: "The Hulk"

  • Marika Hackman: Any Human Friend
    Featured Song: "The One"

  • Ra Ra Riot: Superbloom
    Featured Song: "Endless Pain/Endless Joy"

  • WHY?: AOKOHIO
    Featured Song: "Rock Candy"

    • Other notable releases for August 2:Bas, Spilled Milk, Vol. 1; Electric Youth, Memory Emotion; Marc Cohn & The Blind Boys of Alabama, Work to Do; P.P. Arnold, The New Adventures of P.P. Arnold; Rick Ross, Port of Miami II; Tori Kelly, Inspired by True Events.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Lyndsey McKenna
    See stories by Lyndsey McKenna
    Sidney Madden
    Sidney Madden is a reporter and editor for NPR Music. As someone who always gravitated towards the artforms of music, prose and dance to communicate, Madden entered the world of music journalism as a means to authentically marry her passions and platform marginalized voices who do the same.
    See stories by Sidney Madden
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson