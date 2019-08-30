Another Sky Gets Under Your Skin

I would say, "You have to go see Another Sky live," except that if you go to one of the band's shows you won't really seeAnother Sky. The band performs in silhouette, a hallmark holdover from the members' early days rehearsing in near-total darkness save for the flashing blue lights of emergency vehicles that would whiz by on the busy street where their studio was located. So instead, I'll say, "You have to go feel Another Sky live!"

This is a band that gets right under your skin — from its pulsing electronic backbone to its wild, immersive arrangements to the evocative lyrics to the voice of lead singer Catrin Vincent, which is unlike any I have ever heard. In this London session for World Cafe, Another Sky performs at a Fiction Records showcase at Omeara and I speak with Catrin and the band's drummer, Max, about living in London, loving Sonic Youth and the variety of English accents represented by members of Another Sky. Listen in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.