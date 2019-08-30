© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Another Sky Gets Under Your Skin

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 30, 2019 at 12:51 PM CDT
Another Sky performs at London's Omeara, recorded live for World Cafe.
I would say, "You have to go see Another Sky live," except that if you go to one of the band's shows you won't really seeAnother Sky. The band performs in silhouette, a hallmark holdover from the members' early days rehearsing in near-total darkness save for the flashing blue lights of emergency vehicles that would whiz by on the busy street where their studio was located. So instead, I'll say, "You have to go feel Another Sky live!"

This is a band that gets right under your skin — from its pulsing electronic backbone to its wild, immersive arrangements to the evocative lyrics to the voice of lead singer Catrin Vincent, which is unlike any I have ever heard. In this London session for World Cafe, Another Sky performs at a Fiction Records showcase at Omeara and I speak with Catrin and the band's drummer, Max, about living in London, loving Sonic Youth and the variety of English accents represented by members of Another Sky. Listen in the player.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
