Arts & Culture

The Amazons Embodies The Classic Spirit Of Rock and Roll

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published August 30, 2019 at 12:15 PM CDT
The Amazons performing live at Omeara in London, recorded live for <em>World Cafe</em>.
It's humbling, maybe a little embarrassing and definitely exciting to stand in the middle of a packed club show and be the only person who doesn't already know all the words to the songs the band is playing. Welcome to my experience seeing The Amazons at Omeara in London.

The Amazons is a four-piece rock and roll band from Reading, Berkshire with muscle, style and incredible charisma. In about five years, the members have gone from sneaking their CDs into the grocery store bags of unsuspecting customers while working their day jobs to playing massive stages like Glastonbury and headlining tours across Europe. The Amazons' latest album, Future Dust, came out in May on Fiction Records. Hear my conversation with lead singer Matt Thomson about the band's wild ride, and listen to the band's live performance in the player.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
Kimberly Junod
