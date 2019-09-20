© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday: Our Top 7 Albums Out Sept. 20

By Robin Hilton
Published September 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM CDT
Tove Lo. Her latest full-length, <em>Sunshine Kitty, </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out Sept. 20.
Tove Lo. Her latest full-length, <em>Sunshine Kitty, </em>is on our shortlist for the best new albums out Sept. 20.

Alabama Shakes singer and guitarist Brittany Howard has just released her masterpiece. Jaime, her debut solo album,is a complex, deeply personal and genre-defying examination of spirituality, identity and survival. On this week's New Music Friday, we attempt to peel back its many layers and explore the life-stories behind the music. We've also got sad bangers from Tove Lo, the late-'60s, Laurel Canyon pop of Andrew Combs, a profoundly beautiful and poignant debut solo LP from Mountain Man's Molly Sarlé, a posthumous album from the legendary Algerian singer Rachid Taha and more. NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson join host Robin Hilton to share their picks for the best albums out on Sept. 20.

Featured Albums:

  • Andrew Combs — Ideal Man
    Featured Song: "Stars of Longing"

  • Brittany Howard — Jaime
    Featured Songs: "Georgia," "13th Century Metal," "Run to Me"

  • Molly Sarlé — Karaoke Angel
    Featured Song: "Almost Free"

  • Rachid Taha — Je Suis Africain
    Featured Song: "Wahdi"

  • Tove Lo — Sunshine Kitty
    Featured Songs: "Stay Over," "Glad He's Gone"

  • Pieta Brown — Freeway
    Featured Song: "Bring Me"

  • Darrin Bradbury — Talking Dogs and Atom Bombs
    Featured Song: "This Too Shall Pass"

    • Other Notable Releases For Sept. 20:Blink 182 — Nine;Cashmere Cat — Princess Catgirl;Charley Crockett — The Valley;Chastity Belt — Chastity Belt;Efterklang — Altid Sammen;Fitz and the Tantrums — All the Feels;Hiss Golden Messenger — Terms of Surrender;Keane — Cause and Effect;Liam Gallagher — Why Me? Why Not?;M83 — DSVII;Nils Frahm — Encores 3;Robbie Robertson — Sinematic;Y La Bamba — Entre Los Dos;Vivian Girls — Memory.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton